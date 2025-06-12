IDF arrests Hamas suspects in Syria; 1 reportedly killed

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday it had arrested Hamas suspects in Beit Jinn, about four miles from the border with Israel, in an overnight raid in Syria.

The 3rd "Alexandroni" Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, apprehended the terrorists, who were planning multiple terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops in Syria.

According to the Syrian government, speaking to Reuters, one person was killed and seven others were arrested. None were allegedly Hamas operatives.

The IDF, however, released photos of weapons confiscated during the raid.