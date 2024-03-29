IDF confirms killing of Hezbollah dep. commander near Tyre, Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday killed Hezbollah's Deputy Commander of the Rocket and Missiles Unit Ali Abed Akhsan Naim. The targeted attack on his vehicle took place in the area of Bazouriye, near the Tyre city in Lebanon.

According to the IDF statement, "Ali was considered a significant source of knowledge in the terrorist organization, and leader in the field of rockets. He is also said to have been one of the leaders of heavy-warhead rocket fire and responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians.

The targeted killing occurred on the same day as drone strikes in Syria's Aleppo. Hezbollah announced death of its five fighters: Ahmad Javad Shema, born in 1964, Mustafa Ahmed Meka, 1984, Ibrahim Anis Elzin, 1982, Ali Muhammad Al-Haf, 1982, and Mustafa Ali-Nassif, 1991.

The alleged Israeli strikes are said to have killed over 30 people, including soldiers and civilians, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Hezbollah estimates its death toll in the ongoing conflict as 263 operatives.