IDF confirms killing of Hezbollah southern front commander in Tyre

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday confirmed previously reported killing of Hezbollah's southern front commander Hussein Ibrahim Makki during strikes in Tyre, southern Lebanon.

As Hezbollah previously acknowledged, Makki was killed in the overnight airstrike targeting a vehicle. Emergency responders at the scene of Israeli strike said two others were wounded in the incident.

According to Hezbollah's count, Makki's death marks 298th killing of the terrorist group's operative since October 7.

The IDF specified that he was responsible for Hezbollah's terrorist operations against Israel.