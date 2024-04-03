IDF determines Hezbollah bomb wounded UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Wednesday morning its findings on an explosion which wounded UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, determining it was an explosive device planted by Hezbollah.

Arabic language spokesperson for the IDF, Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, released a statement with the latest information available on the incident in Rmeish, which occurred last Saturday, during which three United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) observers and a translator were wounded.

Adraee described the cause of the attack on the UNIFIL patrol, as "the detonation of an explosive device that had been previously planted in this area by Hezbollah."

The United Nations, immediately on Saturday, announced that the wounded were evacuated for medical treatment and the international agency would launch its own investigation.

According to initial reports from Lebanon, the attack was blamed on "an Israeli strike" carried by drones. However, Adraee had quickly responded that the IDF did not target any UNIFIL vehicles in the area.

Most attacks in Lebanon are quickly attributed to Israel, though the IDF or Israeli officials rarely comment on the military's actions in the area.