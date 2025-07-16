IDF gears up for several days of fighting against Syria regime to protect Druze

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces is preparing for several days of combat against the Syrian regime to protect the Druze minority there, i24NEWS learned on Wednesday.

There was an exchange of messages with US officials on the matter to calm the situation after statements calling for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to the killing of civilians. The IDF's 98th Division is making preparations, with the Paratroopers Brigade having received a notice to be ready to operate in Syria.

Instructions from Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir called for the army to gather troops in the Golan Heights. This comes as the IDF have stepped up attacks against the regime, following more than 200 killed in fighting between Druze in southern Syria's Suweida and the new regime under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

More to follow