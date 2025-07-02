IDF: Iranian terror cell apprehended in southern Syria

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces arrested an Iranian terror cell in southern Syria, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by the 747th Golan Regional Brigade under the 210th Division, in collaboration with the 504th field intelligence unit. The suspects were taken from the villages of al-Basali and Umm al-Luqas.

In addition, weapons and grenades were confiscated.

Syrian media contradicted these claims, saying the arrested were Malek Samer al-Ahmad and Amer Salem al-Ahmad, brothers from the village of al-Basali, and Salem Mustafa from Umm al-Luqas. Mustafa was not at home at the time of the raid, reports said. The Israeli force contacted him via his daughter's phone and forced him to surrender under the threat of arresting his daughters if he did not comply.