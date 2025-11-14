Hezbollah behind 2023 assassination of Christian politician in Lebanon, IDF says

The Israeli military on Friday revealed that Hezbollah's assassination unit 121 killed Christian politician Elias Hasrouni from the Lebanese Forces party in southern Lebanon’s Ain Ibl in August, 2023.

According to Israel Defense Force’s spokesman in Arabic Avichay Adraee, Hasrouni was kidnapped by the unit’s operatives, beaten and then killed by poisoning, before returning his body to his car that veered off the road near his house, portraying his death as a car accident.

Footage of Hasrouni’s kidnapping was released at the time, but this is the first direct implication of Hezbollah, and unit 121, in his assassination.

Earlier this week Lebanese security sources said the army has made significant progress in its campaign to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure since the ceasefire with Israel took effect. Despite these claims, Israel has voiced serious doubts about the Lebanese army’s ability, and willingness, to fully disarm Hezbollah.

In recent weeks, Israeli officials have urged Beirut to adopt a more aggressive approach, including intensified operations in civilian areas suspected of housing hidden weapons caches. According to Israeli security sources, Hezbollah continues to maintain a large and sophisticated arsenal backed by Iranian support and funding, posing a persistent threat along the northern border.