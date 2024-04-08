IDF strike kills commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in south Lebanon

A strike attributed to Israel killed a field commander in Hezbollah's Al-Radwan Force and two other operatives in the village of Al-Sultaniyah, south of Lebanon, according to what two security sources told Reuters.

Hezbollah itself later released a statement mourning the death of one of its operatives, Abdul Amir Hassan Halawi, nicknamed 'Ali al-Rida', born in 1976, from the town of Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon.

In a second statement, Hezbollah confirmed the death of Abbas Jaafer, a senior commander of its Radwan commando force, in addition to two more operatives.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed its targeted attack on Radwan commander, responsible for the Hajar region. The terrorist was described as being responsible for directing several rocket and missile launches toward Israeli territory.

The IDF previously announced that its fighter jets targeted an operational facility belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Kfar Kila and a missile launch platform in the Yaroun area in southern Lebanon.

"Following the warnings and sirens that were activated in the Safed area, air defense fighters successfully intercepted one launch that reached Israel from Lebanon, and several launches were detected from Lebanon towards the Har Dov area. There were no casualties, and the IDF responded to the source of the fire," read the statement.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the IDF and Israeli emergency services were conducting readiness drills in the northern coastal region, including navigation vehicles, aviation tools, and heavy presence of security forces.

"The exercises were conducted as part of the Israeli army's preparations for combat in different arenas. There is no concern about a security event," read a joint statement.