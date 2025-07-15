IDF strikes Hezbollah's Radwan force in Lebanon
Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the terror organization is attempting to rebuild its terror capabilities, prompting a swift Israeli attack
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Recommended -
The Israel Defense Forces said that Hezbollah's Radwan force was targeted in airstrikes Tuesday, amid attempts by the terror group to rebuild its capabilities.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the attacks are a "a clear message to the terrorist organization Hezbollah," as well as the Lebanese government, that Israel "will respond with maximum force" against any attempt by Hezbollah to restore its fighting force.
This article received 0 comments