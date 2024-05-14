IDF uncovers Hamas plan to set up terror base in Turkey - report

Hamas has sought to set up a secret outpost in Turkey that would have served as a terror base from which to launch attacks against Israeli targets in the region, a report claimed, citing files captured by the IDF in Gaza. The report by The Times of London comes one day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that more than 1,000 Hamas members were being treated in hospitals across Turkey, reiterating his stance that Hamas was a "resistance movement."

According to The Times, a printed document entitled "Founding a base in Turkey" was unearthed in the hideout of Hamza Abu Shanab, chief of staff to Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's leader in Gaza.

The clandestine document outlines efforts by Israel to crack down on Hamas over the past decade. As a result, the document reads, "there is no choice but to act with a major effort to establish military hubs which will be the base for special operations that can strengthen the forces of resistance militarily, diplomatically and morally. Therefore we suggest to establish a security branch abroad which will be capable of carrying out intelligence and military operations in the future."

The document lays out a three-year plan that would see the Palestinian jihadists "setting up many military cells and safe houses in many countries, training the military cells," as well as logistical "planning of sabotage and assassination".

Assassination targets include "officers and commanders in Mossad" and "influential Israelis". The document also cites "sabotage of Israeli naval vessels" and "kidnapping."