In rare confirmation, IDF says it hit Syrian military infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued Tuesday morning a rare confirmation of an airstrike on military infrastructure, and a military position, belonging to the Syrian army

According to the statement, fighter jets targeted the Syrian army positions and infrastructure in Mahajjah, within the Daraa Governorate of southern Syria.

In addition, the IDF reported of two incidents of artillery fire toward Syria.

Monday night, IDF artillery attacked a position of the Syrian army in the south of the country. The second incident was in response to a "launch" detected from Syria towards the Golan Heights area.

"One launch was detected from Syrian territory towards the Yonatan area in the Golan Heights, there were no casualties. The IDF attacked with artillery fire the sources of the fire," the Israeli military said in its statement.

The statement concluded that overnight there were two launches detected from Lebanese territory towards the Misgav area in northern Israel, which fell in open areas and there were no casualties.