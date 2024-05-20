Ireland concerned over pace of justice in peacekeeper's killing in Lebanon

Micheál Martin, Irish foreign and defense minister, in a visit to Lebanon on Monday expressed his concern over the slow progress in criminal proceedings against five Lebanese men charged with the killing of an Irish peacekeeper Pvt. Seán Rooney, 24, in 2022. The suspects are allegedly linked to Hezbollah.

Ireland's top diplomat said he was “very, very concerned” about the investigation. Martin met with Irish peacekeepers in south Lebanon and with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib as well as representative of the Lebanese defense ministry.

Only one of the suspects charged in June, Mohammed Ayyad, was arrested, but then released on bail in November, with officials citing his medical condition.

“We want justice to be done” and for the killers to be “brought to justice,” Martin told reporters. “We understand the separation of powers. But we are concerned at the slow pace of the trial. And the Irish people want justice.”

AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The peacekeeper was a part of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL), overseeing withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after the 1978 invasion. UNFIL's mission was expanded following the 2006 Lebanon war between Israel and Hezbollah.