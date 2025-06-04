Israel airstrikes target Sharaa regime positions in response to rockets

The Israel Defense Forces said that fighter jets attacked weapons belonging to the Syrian regime in response to rockets launched into the Golan Heights on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the army said it holds the Syrian regime under President Ahmed al-Sharaa responsible for any attack emanating from Syrian territory. "The IDF will operate against every threat posed to the State of Israel," the statement said.

A previously unknown group, the Martyr Mohammed Deif Battalions, claimed responsibility for the launches while calling on Palestinians to rise up against Israel's "occupation." The terrorist organization, named after late Hamas military leader Deif, vowed that attacks would continue until Israel stops its war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas has said it is not connected to the group.

The attack came shortly before the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen launched a ballistic missile at central Israel, prompting millions of Israelis to seek shelter as sirens blared.