Israel normalization? Al-Sharaa tells Jewish media: 'We have common enemies'

In a rare interview with the Jewish Journal over the weekedn, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, expressed surprising openness towards Israel, proposing a new model of regional security arrangement based on shared interests.

"I want to be clear," he said. "The era of endless tit-for-tat bombings must end. No nation prospers when its skies are filled with fear. The reality is, we have common enemies – and we can play a major role in regional security."

According to him, Israel and Syria should return to the spirit of the Disengagement of Forces Agreement signed in 1974 between Israel and Syria (at the end of the Yom Kippur War) – not only as a ceasefire line, but as a basis for mutual deterrence and the protection of citizens, with emphasis on the Druze communities in southern Syria and the Golan Heights.

"Syria’s Druze are not pawns," he said. "They are citizens – deeply rooted, historically loyal, and deserving of every protection under the law. Their safety is non-negotiable."

Despite not going as far as calling for official normalization, al-Sharaa indicated openness to future dialogue, based on sovereignty, mutual respect and international law: "Peace must be earned through mutual respect, not fear. We will engage where there is honesty and a clear path to coexistence – and walk away from anything less."

He also clarified that his message is not personal but represents a broad voice from Syrian society: "If I am the only one speaking, then Syria has learned nothing. We are inviting all voices to the table – secular, religious, tribal, academic, rural, and urban. The state must listen now more than it commands."

"I don’t ask for trust," he added. "I ask for patience – and for scrutiny. Hold me accountable. Hold this process accountable. That is how trust will come."

According to him, the call is not for politics but for rehabilitation – rebuilding of homes, livelihood, and an opportunity for a peaceful life. He is pushing for emergency economic plans that include job creation in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, construction and public services.

"It’s not about ideology anymore," he said. "It’s about giving people a reason to stay, a reason to live – and a reason to believe. A stable Syria will not be built through speeches or slogans – it will be built through action: in the marketplace, in classrooms, on farms, and in workshops. We will rebuild supply chains. Syria will return as a hub for trade and commerce."

In conclusions, al-Sharaa said, "Every young man with a job is one less soul at risk of radicalization. Every child in school is a vote for the future."