Israel officially confirms elimination of Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin and deputy

The IDF announced on Tuesday that Hisham Safieddine, Head of the Hezbollah Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazima, Commander of Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters, were eliminated by the IDF, along with additional Hezbollah commanders. The terrorists were eliminated in a strike carried out approximately three weeks ago in the area of Dahieh, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1848817999970803831 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike on Hezbollah's main intelligence headquarters, deliberately located underground beneath the civilian population in the Dahieh.

Over 25 Hezbollah terrorists were inside Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters including Bilal Saib Aish, who was in charge of aerial intelligence gathering in Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria.

Hisham Safieddine was a member of the Shura Council, Hezbollah's most senior military-political forum, responsible for the decision-making and policy-making in the terrorist organization.

Hisham was the cousin of Hassan Nasrallah, the former leader of Hezbollah. Due to his familial and personal ties with Nasrallah, Hisham had a significant influence on decision-making within the terrorist organization. During times when Nasrallah was absent from Lebanon, Hisham filled in as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah. Throughout the years, Safieddine directed terrorist attacks against the State of Israel and took part in Hezbollah's central decision-making processes.

Alongside Hisham Safieddine, the terrorist Ali Hussein Hazima, the Commander of Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters, was also eliminated. He was responsible for directing numerous attacks on IDF soldiers.