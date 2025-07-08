Israel's national security advisor reportedly met Syria's al-Sharaa in UAE

Recommended -

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa reportedly met Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi in Abu Dhabi, according to Syrian media reports on Tuesday.

The potentially historic meeting on Monday is said to be the first meeting between the two men, Syrian sources said, who described it as a “significant step” in the context of emerging talks between Israel and Syria.

This meeting is said to have taken place in a rapidly changing diplomatic context. Indeed, during a dinner held Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump expressed his optimism about a rapprochement between Jerusalem and Damascus. He praised Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whom he described as "very impressive," and announced the lifting of US sanctions against Syria in order to "give him a chance."

Trump also claimed that this decision had been encouraged by several countries, including Israel, which reportedly advocated for a relaxation of measures against the Syrian regime.

The meeting between Hanegbi and al-Sharaa, if it is confirmed, could mark a major turning point in relations between the two states, which have officially been at war for decades. No official confirmation has yet been given from the Israeli side, but the mere mention of this rapprochement is already provoking numerous reactions in regional diplomatic circles.