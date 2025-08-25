Israel says it's ready to support Lebanon in Hezbollah disarmament

Recommended -

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office released a statement Monday, recognizing Lebanon's recent decision to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah and expressing its readiness to support the country and implement reciprocal steps if taken -- including a phased reduction of IDF presence in its territory.

"Israel acknowledges the significant step taken by the Lebanese Government, under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam... It marks a crucial opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its sovereignty and restore the authority of its state institutions, military, and governance -- free from the influence of non-state actors," the statement read.

"Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations," it continued.

"If the Lebanese Armed Forces take the necessary steps to implement the disarmament of Hezbollah, Israel will engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF presence in coordination with the US-led security mechanism."

The statement concluded with positive sentiments regarding the future of Israel-Lebanon relations amid these developments.

"Now is the time for both Israel and Lebanon to move forward in a spirit of cooperation, focusing on the shared objective of disarming Hezbollah and promoting the stability and prosperity of both nations," it said.

This statement comes amid the visit of US special envoys Tom Barrack and Morgan Ortagus to Beirut, following Mr Barrack’s stop in Israel on Sunday, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Defence Minister Israel Katz.

The Trump administration has been pushing for the implementation of new security arrangements between Israel and Lebanon. Last week, Axios reported that Washington had asked Israel to restrain its strikes in Lebanon to give the process space.

A Lebanese military source has told Saudi channel Al-Arabiya that the Lebanese Army's plan for disarming Hezbollah is “almost complete.” The source stated that the army has not requested an extension to draw up the plan and it will be presented at the government session on September 2.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah called for street protests on Wednesday to reject the government's decision to disarm it, as Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem is expected to deliver a televised speech for the memorial of former leader Abbas al-Musawi, today at 4pm local time.