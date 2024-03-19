The Syrian Defense Ministry reported early Tuesday that Israeli missile strikes targeted several military sites outside the capital Damascus. According to the statement, the attack took place at around 2:00 a.m. local time and resulted in "material damage."

Air defenses were activated in what's being now reported as one of the largest strikes in the area in recent times. The attack was said to target weapons depots housing advanced anti-tank missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles that had allegedly arrived from Iran and were meant to be delivered to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has used anti-tank missiles and drones against Israel on a near-daily basis since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, causing significant damage and a number of deaths.

Eyewitnesses reported to foreign media that there were secondary explosions following the strikes, indicating the presence of large amounts of ammunition.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the direction of the [Israel-] occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside," read the statement.

"Our air defense forces responded to the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, and the losses were limited to material," it added.

It's the second time in two days that Israel has allegedly carried out these similar strikes. On Sunday, the Syrian Defense Ministry had issued a statement that an Israeli strike wounded a Syrian soldier and also caused material losses.

Israel rarely confirms carrying out strikes in Syria, however Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that the IDF will do everything it can to counter Iran's efforts to attack Israel via its proxies. Hezbollah has reportedly asked Tehran to replenish its supply of missiles in preparation for a possible broad offensive against Israel in the case that the IDF undertakes a ground operation in southern Gaza.