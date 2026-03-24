Lebanon has decided to expel Iran’s designated ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, in a move announced by Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi, who said the envoy had been declared persona non grata and must leave the country by March 29, 2026.

Raggi said he instructed the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Iranian chargé d’affaires in Beirut to formally convey the decision. According to the statement, Lebanon has withdrawn the agrément for Shibani, effectively blocking his diplomatic appointment.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar welcomed the decision, calling it “a justified and necessary step towards the state responsible for violating Lebanon's sovereignty, indirectly occupying it through Hezbollah, and dragging it into war.”

Saar also urged further action by Beirut, stating, “We call on the Lebanese government to take practical and significant steps against Hezbollah, whose ministers are still serving in the government.”

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The move marks a significant diplomatic step by Beirut amid ongoing regional tensions and scrutiny over Iran’s role in Lebanon through its support for Hezbollah.

The expulsion comes amid growing pressure on Lebanon’s government to force Hezbollah to disarm as Israel invades southern Lebanon in an attempt to forcefully disengage Hezbollah, which joined in the conflict with Iran after Israel warned it against doing so.

This escalating conflict has caused mass evacuations and displacement among southern Lebanon's population as the IDF continues destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in the region.