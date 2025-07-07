Israeli forces in Syria apprehend 2nd Iranian Quds Force cell in a week

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces said that its 3rd Brigade arrested a terror cell activated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force in southern Syria on Monday.

Using intelligence collected by the 504th Intelligence Unit, the soldiers raided the area of Tel Kudna.

This is the second time in a week that arrests have thwarted Iranian efforts in Syria, the IDF said, following another raid in the towns of al-Basali and Umm Luqas.