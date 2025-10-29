Israeli-Syrian negotiations near completion, with agreement for joint Israeli, Syrian, and US presence

Israeli-Syrian negotiations are ongoing and nearing completion and include an agreement for joint Israeli, Syrian, and American presence at some points, including Mount Hermon, an Israeli official told Saudi Al-Arabiya on Wednesday.

According to the source, "The issue of a humanitarian corridor from Israel to Sweida is out of the question," stressing that "the corridor will be from Damascus, according to the American plan."

The Israeli official added that "the emerging agreement resembles the 1974 armistice agreement, with some minor modifications."

The source also said Israel had informed the United States and the Syrian side that it does not support calls for secession in Syria.

He explained that "the Syrian government pledged to the Americans not to harm the Druze and to provide the Suwaida governorate with the necessary needs, jobs, and salaries."

The Americans reportedly informed Israel that it must resolve the issue of southern Syria and the relationship with Damascus before the beginning of next year.

The official confirmed that an agreement had been reached to establish a joint Syrian-American-Israeli security committee to monitor all developments on the border between the two countries.