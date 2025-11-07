Istanbul’s public prosecutor charges Netanyahu, other Israeli officials with 'genocide'

Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials on charges of "genocide" in the Gaza Strip. The indictment lists 37 other Israeli officials.

Israel has had a rocky relationship with the regime of Turkey's Islamist leader

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan; a rapprochement that saw an increase in commercial and security ties between the two states was brought to an abrupt end by the October 7 massacre and the ensuing Gaza war, which saw Erdoğan ramp up the anti-Israel rhetoric.

Turkey cut its trade and economic ties with Israel in November 2024, stopping short of severing diplomatic relations.

Recently Turkey has been trying to position itself as a key mediator and reconstruction partner in post-war Gaza, while maintaining its hyperbolic anti-Israel rhetoric.