General strike declared to press Israel to stop killing of Druze in Syria

Recommended -

"The Syrian regime must let the Druze in Suweida go and withdraw its forces," Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

This comes as the fighting in the southern Syrian province of Suweida, with a Druze majority, entered its third day. More than 100 people have been killed after clashes erupted betweeen Bedouin tribes and Druze militias, prompting the Syrian regime to send fighters.

"As we have made clear and warned, Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria and will enforce the demilitarization policy we have decided on," Katz said. Footage posted online showed fighters loyal to the Syrian regime humiliating and even perpetrating extra-judicial executions against Druze.

Israel has ordered the military to strike regime targets in recent day in support of the Druze in Syria, however the fighting has prompted members of the community to attempt crossing over into Syria.

"The IDF will continue to attack regime forces until they withdraw from the area, and will also soon raise the bar of responses against the regime if the message is not understood," Katz said.

Despite the message of solidarity by government leaders and IDF strikes, the Druze community in Israel has said they are "not taking any real action to stop the killing."

"A shocking and brutal massacre is currently taking place in the Druze mountains in southern Syria," the community said in a statement. "Innocent civilians – women, children and the elderly – are being murdered in cold blood."

"This is a deep and regrettable breaking point in the historical and ethical alliance between the State of Israel and the Druze community," the message added. "The Druze community in Israel has been standing at the forefront of the State of Israel's war against its enemies for two years, sacrificing their lives, fighting and falling, in the name of shared values of defense and security.

"Now, we expect the Israeli government to enter the battle in a way that does not imply any double standards, for the sake of our brothers who are being slaughtered in Syria, just as we are standing at the forefront in defense of the state."

Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, the head of the community, announced a general strike and mourning in all Druze communities in the country. Furthermore, he called on "all members of the community to prepare with all the necessary means to cross the border, in order to help their brothers who are being slaughtered.

"If decisive action is not taken, the crisis between us and the State of Israel will deepen in a dangerous and unprecedented manner," the statement said. "Silence and standing by are no longer possible."