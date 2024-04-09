Lebanese Christian politician kidnapped and found murdered in Syria

Pascal Suleiman, a prominent figure in Lebanon's Christian party, has been revealed to have been kidnapped and later found murdered, plunging the nation into further turmoil.

Suleiman, the coordinator of the Lebanese Christian Forces party in the Jabil region, vanished after midnight on Sunday, setting off alarm bells across Lebanon.

Initial fears were confirmed when his body was discovered in neighboring Syria, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

While suspicions initially pointed towards Hezbollah, investigations revealed the involvement of a Syrian gang in Suleiman's abduction and murder. The Lebanese army swiftly launched an inquiry, leading to the arrest of several suspects linked to the crime.

The news of Suleiman's death sparked outrage among Lebanon's Christian community, who took to the streets in protest.

In Jabeel and Burj Hamoud, east of Beirut, clashes erupted between demonstrators and Syrian refugees.

However, amidst the unrest, questions remain about the motive behind Suleiman's abduction. The Lebanese Forces party expressed skepticism about the official findings, insisting that Suleiman's death be treated as a "political murder until proven otherwise."

Lebanese authorities announced the arrest of seven Syrians suspected of involvement in the case, including three implicated in Suleiman's murder.

The incident has laid bare Lebanon's deep-seated divisions between religious sects and raised concerns about the country's fragile security situation.