Lebanese officials implicate Mossad in killing of Hamas financier

Lebanese authorities are pointing fingers at Israel's Mossad intelligence agency for the killing of Mohammad Sarur, a Lebanese man accused of channeling funds from Iran to Hamas.

Sarur's body was discovered last Tuesday in Beit Mery, Lebanon, bearing multiple bullet wounds.

Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi suggested on Al-Jadeed TV that intelligence services were likely behind the assassination, with implications directed toward Mossad. "According to the data we have so far, [the killing] was carried out by intelligence services," Mawlawi stated, affirming that Mossad was indeed the implicated agency.

Mohammad Sarur had been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in 2019 for allegedly facilitating financial transactions amounting to "tens of millions of dollars" from Iran's Revolutionary Guards to Hamas through Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The ongoing war between Hamas and Israel, which erupted on October 7, has fueled speculation surrounding Sarur's death.

A Lebanese judicial official and a security source, speaking anonymously, indicated that Mossad's involvement was probable. The preliminary investigation suggests Mossad orchestrated the killing, employing local and Syrian operatives to lure Sarur to the location in Beit Mery.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla

According to the security official, Mossad operatives wiped clean any fingerprints from the scene and utilized silenced weapons. While initial evidence points to Mossad involvement, the investigation continues, with authorities collecting data, including communications records.

The U.S. Treasury's statement linked Sarur to facilitating money transfers between the Revolutionary Guards and Hamas, operating through Hezbollah channels. Sarur's connection to Hezbollah's sanctioned bank, Bayt al-Ma, was also highlighted.

This is not the first instance of suspected Mossad activity in Lebanon. In January 2019, the Lebanese army arrested an individual believed to be a Mossad agent in connection with a failed attempt to assassinate a Hamas official in southern Lebanon the previous year.