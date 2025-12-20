Lebanon is 'days away' from disarming Hezbollah, PM claims

Lebanon is “days away” from completing the disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani River, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Saturday.

“The state is ready to move on to the second phase - north of the Litani River - based on the plan prepared by the Lebanese army pursuant to a mandate from the government," a statement from Salam’s office said.

The statement comes amid reports that Israel has no confidence that the Lebanese state is up to the task of forcing the issue and fulfilling its obligations under the U.S.-brokered truce. Multiple violations by Hezbollah, whose operative have repeatedly attempted to rebuild the group's terror infrastructure on Israel's northern border, saw Israeli reprisals in the form of targeted strikes eliminating members of the Shiite group.

On Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington hoped talks between Lebanese authorities and Israel would lead to a strong Lebanese government and see the Hezbollah disarmed.

"We are hopeful that talks between Lebanese authorities and Israelis will create outlines and a way forward that prevents further conflict," Rubio told a press conference.