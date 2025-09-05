Lebanese military presents plan to disarm Hezbollah to gov't cabinet

Recommended -

Lebanon's embattled government is convening on Friday to discuss a plan, put forward by the military, to disarm the Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah, reports said. This comes about a month after the government ordered the military to draw up a plan for disarming Hezbollah by the end of the year.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed extremist terror group religiously devoted to the destruction of Israel, suffered debilitating blows to its military capabilities after initiating another round of hostilities with Israel one day after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack in southern Israel.

It is no longer regarded as the most powerful political force in Lebanon, badly weakened by the war with Israel as well as the overthrow of its ally and patron Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said in August that “the path of monopolizing arms, extending state authority and monopolizing decisions on war and peace is a path that has begun and there is no turning back.”

The Lebanese government regards the disarmament of the Iran-backed jihadist group as a matter of restoring Lebanese sovereignty.