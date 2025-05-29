Lebanon mostly disarmed Hezbollah – with help of Israeli intel: report

Lebanon has mostly disarmed Hezbollah in southern parts of the country, a report in the Wall Street Journal said Thursday, which has been aided by Israeli intelligence.

Despite internal political and military considerations, the report said that the progress has been ongoing since the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement last November, with both US and Israeli officials “pleased.”

“We do see a lot of areas where the Lebanese army is way more effective than expected,” an unnamed Israel Defense Forces source said. “The IDF is generally pleased by this trend and we are expecting it to continue.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told the paper that 80 percent of the militias in the south had been dismantled. “All over the Lebanese territory, the state should have a monopoly on arms,” he said.

The disarmament threatens to prompt sectarian violence in a country still reeling from its decades-long civil war, which ended in 1990. “We don’t want to put the country onto a civil-war track, but believe me, this is not going to affect our commitment to the need to extend and consolidate the authority of the state,” Nawaf said.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has long held sway in the country, both politically and militarily, although Israel’s offensive against the group last autumn has compromised much of its power. Furthermore, sources familiar with Hezbollah’s strategy believe the group is largely cooperating with the government over the promise of foreign assistance to help build Lebanon.