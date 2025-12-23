Lebanon suspects Mossad abducted retired security officer over Ron Arad case

Lebanese security services suspect that Israel’s Mossad was behind the abduction of a retired General Security officer, Ahmed Shukr, over his alleged links to the disappearance of Israeli air force navigator Ron Arad, according to a report by Saudi outlet Al-Hadath citing Lebanese legal sources.

The report said Mossad operatives allegedly entered Lebanon via Beirut’s international airport two days before the operation and left the country shortly after it was carried out. Lebanese authorities have not publicly confirmed the claim, but the report has fueled speculation of a covert Israeli intelligence operation on Lebanese soil.

According to the Lebanese sources cited, Shukr was reportedly lured from the village of Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Valley to the highlands of Zahle, where he was abducted. The circumstances of how he was persuaded to leave his home area were not detailed.

Lebanon believes Shukr may have information related to the fate of Ron Arad, the Israeli pilot captured after his plane was shot down over southern Lebanon in 1986. Arad’s disappearance remains one of Israel’s longest-running missing-person cases.

The sources claimed that Arad may have been last seen in a house belonging to the Shukr family in Nabi Chit before all traces of him were lost. Israel has never officially confirmed where Arad was held after his capture, and multiple investigations over the decades have failed to determine his fate.

Neither Israeli officials nor the Mossad have commented on the allegations. The report comes amid continued regional tension and longstanding Israeli efforts to uncover information about missing soldiers, a priority that has driven past intelligence and recovery operations across the region.