Main points of the preliminary agreement between SDF forces and the Syrian government

Syrian sources on Wednesday referred to the conclusion of a preliminary agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Damascus government. This comes after intense clashes between the two sides last week, and includes a number of important security points and aspects.

The agreement is part of efforts to unify Syrian society and confront increasing threats.

Aaccording to sources in the SDF, the agreement stipulates that the Forces will maintain control east of the Euphrates, with the Syrian flag being raised at the crossings instead of the SDF flags, in a symbolic move indicating the restoration of institutional ties between the two sides.

The agreement also stipulates the integration of the Counter-Terrorism Forces (YAT) into the Syrian Ministry of Defense, to be deployed across various Syrian provinces due to their extensive experience in combating ISIS and their strong armament.

Reports indicated that these forces will take on security tasks in several cities in anticipation of a possible resurgence of terrorist group activities.

Farhat confirmed that there is talk of deploying these forces on the Syrian coast, where the foreign forces currently present there and accused of committing violations will depart, which would enhance the sense of security among the local population.

He added that coordination is underway with political and religious leaders in Suwayda to enable units of the SDF to enter the province, which could help resolve the chronic crisis facing Ahmad Al-Shara's government.

Although the agreement was signed last March, its implementation came after violent clashes between the two sides a week ago, which observers considered a strategic advance in favor of the SDF, which managed to establish itself as a main political and military player in the Syrian scene.

Nevertheless, the issue of administrative decentralization — which both SDF and Suwayda are demanding — remains the biggest obstacle to reaching a final settlement, as the Damascus government continues to adhere to a centralized system of governance.

The agreement also carries a clear military dimension, as the SDF — supported by American training and extensive field experience — are expected to form the nucleus of the new Syrian army if a comprehensive settlement is reached between the parties.