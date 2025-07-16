Marco Rubio: US calls to stop Syria fighting, 'very concerned' about IDF strikes

Israel has ramped up attacks against the Syrian regime after fighting between the Druze minority and forces loyal to Ahmed al-Sharaa in the Suweida province

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a media briefing during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on "all sides" to stop the fighting in Syria on Wednesday, adding that he was "very concerned" about the IDF strikes in support of the Druze minority in the Suweida province.

