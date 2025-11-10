Exiled engineer speaks out on Assad’s systematic torture

From the heart of Bashar al-Assad’s police state, tens of thousands of smuggled photographs exposed a regime of torture and mass killings.

Now in exile in France, Ussama Uthman, the engineer who helped leak the images, is speaking publicly about the risks and motivations behind the effort.

Uthman, together with his wife Khawla and her brother Farid al-Mazhan, secretly smuggled more than 53,000 photos from Syria’s most secret archives.

The images, captured by Farid, a military police officer, documented starvation, disease, and mass executions inside Assad’s notorious prisons—proof that torture was not an aberration but a state policy. The group called themselves “Caesar.”

“The risk could have affected all members of my family,” Uthman said. “But the real value of what we were doing was much greater than my fear for my small or large family.”

Uthman recounted how the team debated how to use the images. His wife suggested they expose them to the world immediately, rather than waiting for the regime’s fall. Their decision proved pivotal: when the photos surfaced in 2014, they sparked global outrage, inspired new sanctions against Assad, and gave families the first glimpses of loved ones who had vanished.

From exile in France, Uthman and his team have assisted European prosecutors in charging former Syrian officials with war crimes. Even after Assad’s fall last December, the group has continued building a second archive, known as “The Atlas Files.”

While Syria’s new government pledges to confront the past, Uthman remains skeptical that justice will come quickly. Still, he and his surviving colleagues continue documenting atrocities, hoping that one day Assad himself will return from exile in Russia to face trial in Damascus.

This story highlights the courage of those who risked everything to expose systematic human rights abuses and their ongoing struggle to hold perpetrators accountable.