Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan banned after rocket plot exposed

Jordan decided on Wednesday to ban the Muslim Brotherhood organization in the country, the country's main opposition group and ally of Hamas, which is the Palestinian offshoot of the movement.

The announcement was made by Jordan's Interior Minister Mazen Abdellah Hilal al-Frayeh. Jordanian authorities have ordered the confiscation of all the movement's assets.

This measure, effective immediately, follows the discovery of a sabotage plot involving members of the organization. Last week, Jordanian security forces arrested 16 people linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, suspected of planning attacks on targets within the kingdom using rockets and drones.

According to authorities, these individuals would have been trained and financed in Lebanon. This prohibition represents a major turning point in Jordanian domestic policy, where the Muslim Brotherhood constituted until now the most important political opposition force.