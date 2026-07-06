New wave of arrests in Turkey ahead of the NATO summit

As the NATO summit in Ankara approaches, Turkish authorities have launched a new wave of arrests targeting journalists, lawyers, political opponents, students, and activists, against a backdrop of drastically tightened security measures.

The capital is under heavy surveillance. The main roads have been closed and gatherings banned until the end of the summit, which, on Tuesday and Wednesday, will bring together the leaders of the 32 member countries of the Alliance, including US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, several journalists were arrested at their homes, among them Buse Sögütlü, chief international affairs editor at T24, and Ceren Erdogdu, a journalist for OdaTV. Their lawyers claim to have received no explanation for the reasons behind their detention, believing that these arrests are related to the holding of the summit.

Police operations have also been carried out in several provinces across the country. According to human rights NGOs, these have specifically targeted lawyers, environmental activists, and members of the Turkish left. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has denounced these operations as “arbitrary."

Several Turkish media outlets were also denied accreditation to cover the NATO summit. The Atlantic Alliance indicated that this decision was the responsibility of the host country's authorities. Despite the ban on demonstrations, 19 members of the Turkish Communist Party were arrested on Sunday during a protest against the summit.

The opposition accuses President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of using the international event to intensify the crackdown on critical voices. Supporters of the imprisoned mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, have also called on Turkey's partners not to sideline the rule of law issues during their dealings with Ankara.