Northeast Syrian Kurds fear freed ISIS detainees approaching SDF areas

The last escalation between the Kurdish minority, SDF, and the Al-Sharaa regime has left the residentes of Qamishli, a city in Northeast Syria concerned. In an exclusive interview with i24NEWS’ Middle East Now host Laura Cellier, a Kurdish resident shared his feelings about the situation.

"Everyone is concerned that released ISIS prisoners will come to revenge and their number one target will be the Kurds," the civilian said in the interview. We left his identity hidden for his safety, while the forces are on the ground.

The Kurdish civilian of the city Qamishli told i24NEWS how locals are terrified about freed ISIS detainees making their way towards Kurdish population: ‘‘Every place in Qamishli is overwhelmed… It’s day by day, meal by meal. It’s a very difficult situation. All of this is causing enormous anxiety for people over what might happen. There is actually a displacement crisis in the city right now, because tens of thousands, I think, of people who were actually IDF from Afrin, and so those are people who were displaced from Afrin in 2018 to Shehba."

The civilian also shared the perspective of a minority that feels abandoned by the United States: "This is a call to the Americans… Some say Tom Barrack is basically a Turkish asset… Do it responsibly, don’t leave us under the threat of massacre by these savages. And the Turkish army were firing just to disperse them. And this is a call to the international coalition, to the Americans, basically. If your calculation has, you know, changed, if, you know, some say, obviously, Tom Barak is basically a Turkish asset."

