Over 1,300 killed in Syria as new regime accused of massacring civilians

Over 1,300 people were killed in two days of fighting in Syria between security forces under to the new Syrian Islamist leaders and fighters from ousted president Bashar al-Assad's Alawite sect on the other hand, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday.

Since Thursday, 1,311 people had been killed, according to the Observatory, including 830 civilians, mainly Alawites, 231 Syrian government security personnel, and 250 Assad loyalists.

The intense fighting broke out late last week as the Alawite militias launched an offensive against the new government's fighters in the coastal region of the country, prompting a massive deployment ordered by new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"We must preserve national unity and civil peace as much as possible and... we will be able to live together in this country," al-Sharaa said, as quoted in the BBC.

The death toll represents the most severe escalations since Assad was ousted late last year, and is one of the most costly in terms of human lives since the civil war began in 2011.

The counter-offensive launched by al-Sharaa's forces was marked by reported revenge killings and atrocities in the Latakia region, a stronghold of the Alawite minority in the country.