Over half a million rally in Istanbul for Palestine on New Year’s day

Istanbul began 2026 with a massive pro-Palestine rally, as an estimated 520,000 people gathered at the city’s iconic Galata Bridge early Thursday.

The march, organized by the Humanity Alliance and National Will Platform and supported by more than 400 civil society organizations, drew participants from across Turkey.

The demonstration carried the slogan: “We won’t cower, we won’t keep quiet, we won’t forget Palestine.” Participants called for an end to the violence in Gaza and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

The day began with dawn prayers at major Istanbul mosques, including Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Sultanahmet, Fatih, and Suleymaniye, with worshippers carrying Turkish and Palestinian flags.

Despite freezing temperatures, the turnout was immense, with authorities providing hot drinks and maintaining extensive security around Sultanahmet Square.

After prayers, demonstrators marched to Galata Bridge, joined by ministers and officials, and witnessed the unveiling of a large banner depicting “Hanzala,” the Palestinian cartoon figure created by Naji al-Ali.

The event included performances by internationally known artists, such as Lebanese-Swedish singer Maher Zain, Turkish musician Esat Kabakli, and Grup Yuruyus.