Prominent Turkish journalist jailed for 'threatening Erdoğan'

Journalist Fatih Altaylı, a prominent and long-established figure in Turkish media, has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison after a court in Istanbul ruled that he had threatened President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a recent broadcast.

The decision, handed down by the 26th High Criminal Court, also keeps Altaylı in continued detention, extending a months-long incarceration that has drawn growing attention both inside Turkey and abroad.

Altaylı has been held since June in Marmara Prison in Silivri, following comments he made while discussing new polling on public attitudes toward Erdoğan’s political future.

In the broadcast, he referred to historical moments in which Ottoman rulers were removed or killed when they lost popular support, remarks that allies of the President quickly labeled dangerous and provocative.

Altaylı has repeatedly argued that his words were a historical observation rather than any form of threat, saying they were distorted into something they were never meant to convey.

Standing before the court for his second hearing, he defended himself at length, insisting that no reasonable listener could interpret his commentary as incitement or menace.

He noted that Erdoğan’s schedule had remained unchanged in the days following the broadcast, arguing that even the President had not treated the remarks as threatening. “I am just a citizen,” he said, describing both himself and the President as victims of an unfair process. He called the case unnecessary and said he should be acquitted.

His detention has become emblematic of the broader global debate surrounding press freedom, political speech, and the boundaries of criticism directed at public officials.

Rights organizations have long expressed concern about the shrinking space for dissent in Turkey, and Altaylı’s case is seen by many observers as another example of how commentary that would be considered protected speech in many countries can lead to severe legal consequences.