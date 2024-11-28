Report: 130 killed in Syrian opposition offensive, including 49 regime troops

A military offensive launched by Syrian opposition forces on Wednesday has left at least 130 people killed, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Thursday.

The fighting is taking place in the countryside of the northwestern Idlib and Aleppo provinces. The regime forces are supported by Russian air cover as they fight to control positions important for supply lines. Several civilian casualties have been reported.

The Syrian state channel SANA said that soldiers had intercepted the offensive, which is still going on.

According to the report, the fighting has left 49 regime soldiers killed, as well as 65 from Hayat Tahrir a-Sham and 16 from the Syrian National Army.

The opposition groups are reportedly united under the Hayat Tahrir a-Sham group, and include the Syrian National Army, which was formerly called the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army.

Hayat Tahrir a-Sham is linked to jihadist groups, such as Al-Qaeda and the former Nusra Front. It is currently led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the founder of the former Nusra Front, which split from Al-Qaeda.