Report: Hezbollah ready to disarm – if Israel withdraws, stops strikes

A senior Hezbollah official told Reuters on Wednesdat night that the terror organization is ready to hold talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun regarding disarmament – on the condition that Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon and ceases its attacks.

The Hezbollah official said that the organization is ready to discuss giving up its weapons in the context of a greater national defense strategy, but this depends on the Israel Defense Forces' presence on five hills in southern Lebanon. "Hezbollah is ready to discuss the matter of its arms if Israel withdraws from the five points, and halts its aggression against Lebanese," he said.

Three local political sources, meanwhile, added that Aoun intends to begin talks with Hezbollah.

Two sources familiar with Hezbollah's thinking said the organization is considering transferring its strongest weapons north to the Litani, including rockets and anti-tank missiles. Aoun said that the weapons should be handled through dialogue, as any attempt to disarm the group by force would provoke a conflict, the sources said.

Several Lebanese government ministers want a timetable for disarmament, said Kamal Shehadi, a minister identified with the Lebanese Forces Party, which is opposed to Hezbollah. Shehadi told Reuters that the disarmament should not take more than six months, citing the disarming of militias after the civil war in 1990 as a precedent.