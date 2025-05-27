Report: Syrian, Israeli officials met face-to-face as contacts deepen

Syrian and Israeli officials have met face-to-face to prevent conflicts and ease tensions, according to a report in Reuters on Tuesday.

Citing five sources, Reuters said that the significant development is part of a later trend of contacts, with US President Donald Trump urging Syria’s new regime to join the Abraham Accords and Israel reducing its strikes in the country.

Previously, the contacts were reportedly through intermediaries such as the United Arab Emirates.

The Syrian Ahmad al-Dalati, governor of the province of Quneitra, is reportedly the official who participated in the meeting, although the Israeli official is unknown.

“For now, they are about peace, as in the absence of war, rather than normalization,” one of the sources said.

While the US has made gestures toward Syria’s new regime, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, concerns remain, including jihadist militants allied with al-Sharaa’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Trump ordered sanctions lifted on Syria, with al-Sharaa’s government reportedly inviting US energy companies to invest in the country, stepping away from Russian and Chinese influence. Items belonging to Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who was executed in the 1960s, were returned to Israel, with the new government seen as making a gesture of good will.