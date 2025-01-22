Reports: Senior regional Hezbollah commander assassinated

Armed gunmen assassinated a senior Hezbollah official who was in charge of the Beqaa Valley region, Mohammed Hamadeh, on Tuesday. Hamadeh was killed in an ambush in the town of Mashghara. The identity of the gunmen is still unknown.

It was reported that two cars arrived at the Hamadeh's home. The gunmen shot him four times in the chest area, killing him. Afterwards, they fled, with Lebanese media suggesting the assassination was part of a personal feud.