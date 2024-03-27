Rocket attack toward north Israel: Paramedics say 1 dead, 2 lightly wounded

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics reported one 25-year-old worker was pronounced dead, after being rescued without signs of life from a building that sustained heavy damage from a rocket barrage toward northern Israel.

Israeli media reported that the man killed in Kiryat Shmona was Zahar Bashara, a Druze from a Golan Heights village, Ein Qiniyye.

"Immediately following the Red Alert sirens, we heard explosions. We searched the area and saw thick smoke rising from one of the factories. We immediately searched the vicinity, and a 30 year old worker was brought to us, conscious and uninjured. He told us that his friend was still trapped in the building," MDA paramedics described the incident.

"Large numbers of IDF, Police and Fire Department forces arrived at the scene, and following complex extrication, found a 25 year old (not a local resident) who was unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, with a severe multi-system injury, and we had to pronounce him dead on scene. All other areas that we searched had no casualties," the paramedics concluded.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah took responsibility for over 30 rockets launched towards the northern Israel, across the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights, saying "We fired dozens of rockets at the settlement Kiryat Shmona and at Commando Brigade 769."

Tensions were high on the Israel-Lebanon border, with continued strikes by Hezbollah and the Israeli military (IDF).

Overnight, the IDF attacked north of the Baalbek region, deep in Lebanon, in response to the launchings from the country's territory towards the Meron area in the north.

As part of the strike, IDF fighter jets attacked a military compound used by Hezbollah's air unit, in which a launcher for aircraft and several additional military buildings of the terror organization were targeted.

The IDF confirmed another strike in south Lebanon on a terrorist central to planning attacks toward Israeli territory, in a targeted attack on what was described as a military compound.