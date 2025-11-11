Syria announces it will join the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS during al-Sharaa's White House visit

Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced that the country will be joining the anti-ISIS coalition during his visit to the White House this week. This will make Syria the 90th member of the D-ISIS Coalition, a senior admin official said, working with the United States (US) to eliminate ISIS.

Following the meeting, a senior administration official also confirmed that the US will take steps to lift economic restrictions on Syria, including issuing an 180-day suspension of the Caesar Act, a sanction on the Syrian government in place since 2019.

The officials also said the US will allow Syria to resume operations at its Embassy in Washington to enable counterterrorism, security, and economic coordination.

"We have to make Syria work. Syria is a big part of the Middle East," Donald Trump commented on the announcement. "We want to see Syria become a country that's very successful. And I think this leader can do it, I really do... We've all had rough pasts," the President said.

During his visit to the US, al-Sharaa also told Fox News why the Syria-Israel relationship is different from the current Abraham accords countries and why he won’t have talks on the accords with Israel for now.

"Syria's situation is different from the situation of the countries that were in the Abraham Accords. Syria has a border with Israel, and Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967. No such negotiations are currently underway - perhaps the Trump administration can help us enter into such negotiations later."

Upon his departure, Trump took to Truth Social, speaking positively of the Syrian leader's visit.

"It was an Honor to spend time with Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, the new President of Syria, where we discussed all the intricacies of PEACE in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate," he wrote.

"I look forward to meeting and speaking again," he added. "Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region."