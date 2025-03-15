Syria: At least 3 dead in blast, cause unclear

A blast occurred in Syria’s coastal city of Latakia on Saturday, killing at least three people and leaving 12 others wounded, local media reported. The cause was unclear.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1900922949445537831 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The blast in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Latakia city has so far resulted in three deaths and 12 injured,” state news agency SANA cited provincial authorities as saying, adding that “civil defense teams and residents are still searching for others injured and missing.”

While Latakia has been the target of Israeli strikes against Hezbollah and Iranian terrorists, there were no early indications that Saturday's incident represented an IDF attack.