Syria: Multiple dead and injured after bombing attack near the Palace of Justice

Initial reports indicate that an explosion targeted a café in the immediate vicinity of the Palace of Justice in central Damascus, resulting at least four casualties, and 10 injuries.

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The bombing occurred at a café situated near the primary judicial building in the capital, catching bystanders and visitors in the area. Early details from the scene confirm multiple individuals have been killed and numerous others injured, prompting emergency responders and security forces to cordon off the area to evacuate the wounded to nearby hospitals.

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Local authorities are currently investigating the nature of the explosive device and working to secure the perimeter, with further updates expected as official casualty counts are confirmed.

This is a developing story