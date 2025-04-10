Syria repurposing refugee camps to absorb hundreds of thousands of Gazans

Two massive tent cities in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, are being repurposed to resettle hundreds of thousands of Gazans through Turkish and Qatari efforts, Syrian sources told i24NEWS on Thursday.

The two camps, one between Al-Bab and Akhtarin, and the other east of Azaz, were originally built during the Syrian civil war to keep displaced Syrians from entering Turkish territory.

Now that Syria is becoming more stable and many displaced Syrians are beginning to return home, as reported by SANA, Qatar and Turkey are engaged in efforts, in coordination with the new Syrian government, to redesignate the camps for displaced Gazans.

According to one Syrian source, two Turkish organizations, Avaaz and IHH, are overseeing the implementation of the plan. Neither organization has responded to i24NEWS' inquiries regarding this report.

This information comes amid unconfirmed reports that the resettlement of Gazans in these camps is part of a broader agreement reached with the US to recognize the new Syrian administration in exchange for lifting sanctions on Damascus, although the sources could not corroborate this.