Israeli airstrikes kill over 30 soldiers, civilians near Syria's Aleppo - report

A series of Israeli airstrikes near the Syrian city of Aleppo killed dozens, both civilians and military personnel, early on Friday, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, that has an extensive network of sources in Syria, Israel targeted an area "near rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah," resulting in killing of 36 soldiers.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing security sources, said the Israeli raids killed 33 civilians and soldiers as well as five members of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah. According to SkyNews Arabic, at least six Hezbollah fighters were killed in the attack.

This is a developing story