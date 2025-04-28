Syria says won't join Abraham Accords as 'Israel is occupying' territory

After Syria expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords to US lawmakers last week, the Syrian channel Syria TV reported Sunday night that the Syrian government had written a letter to the US refused to join other country in normalizing relations with Israel, claiming that Israel is occupying its lands.

Sources told the Syrian channel that the government noted that the Abraham Accords are with "countries whose lands Israel does not occupy, and therefore Syria cannot be a part of them."

Despite the statement, the Syrian government in the letter confirmed its determination to progress in building a state that does not aspire to be a threat to anyone. The Syrian report noted that a major issue raised by the US is foreign military forces on Syrian territory, with the United States demanding their removal. The Syrian government responded that this issue requires extensive consultation with the US.

US Congressman Cory Mills visited Damascus last week, where he held talks with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on peace between Syria and Israel, as well as the lifting of sanctions on the country. According to him, al-Sharaa told him that Syria is interested in joining the Abraham Accords under "the right conditions."

Congressman Merlin Statzman also visited the country, and in an exclusive interview with i24NEWS, spoke about his impression of al-Sharaa and his message for peace. Al-Sharaa's demands are for Israel to stop attacking Syrian territory and that Syria remain united. Another demand, which might be problematic for Israel, is an arrangement regarding the Israeli forces' withdrawing from Syrian territory, in the Syrian Hermon and other areas like the Golan Heights.