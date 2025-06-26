Morocco seeks to restore ties with Syria for Western Sahara recognition

Recommended -

The Syrian Foreign Ministry recently sent a technical delegation to Morocco to inspect the Syrian embassy in Rabat, which has been closed since 2012, a Syrian source with knowledge of the matter told i24NEWS.

Last month, Morocco announced it would reopen its embassy in Syria, marking a new phase in relations between Rabat and Damascus, following the toppling of former president Bashar Al-Assad.

According to the Syrian source, Morocco was informed of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa's desire to visit Morocco. Rabat has not yet responded to the Syrian request for a presidential visit.

The Syrian source stated that Moroccan officials prefer to currently monitor developments in Syria and see Damascus officially recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara before extending an invitation to al-Sharaa.

Morocco considers full Syrian recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara key to progress in relations with Damascus.

During the visit of the Foreign Ministry delegation to Rabat, Syrian authorities also confirmed they ordered the closure of the Damascus offices of the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which claims autonomy in the Western Sahara, and which held close ties with the Assad regime.